Pegasus Partners Ltd. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $330.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,749. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $221.56 and a 12-month high of $333.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.58. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

