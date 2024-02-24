Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.6% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.60. 6,409,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,634. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $233.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

