Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $100.20 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.1% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $100,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $510.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,343,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,726. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.37 and a 12 month high of $512.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

