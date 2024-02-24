Pegasus Partners Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.92. 30,586,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,943,764. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

