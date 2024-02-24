Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,287 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,029,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. 959,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,517. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.40 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

