Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Natixis purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCO traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,783. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.23 and a fifty-two week high of $407.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $385.58 and its 200-day moving average is $354.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

