Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,987. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.67 and its 200 day moving average is $158.50.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

