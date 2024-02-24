Pegasus Partners Ltd. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 65.0% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 251,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 99,212 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,940 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 439,490 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $115,779,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

View Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,515. The company has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.