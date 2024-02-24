Pegasus Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 231.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,873,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,692,000 after buying an additional 524,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 62,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

WBD stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,206,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,674,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Programming P. Advance/Newhouse sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,023,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,450,892.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

