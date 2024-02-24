Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 331 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,002. The firm has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $204.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

