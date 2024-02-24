Pegasus Partners Ltd. Acquires 26,959 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $110.36. 469,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,525. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $110.70. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.64.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

