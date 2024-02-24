Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-$1.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.610 EPS.

PEB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 968.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,594,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,992 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,177,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,624,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 240.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,489,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,028,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,335,000 after purchasing an additional 745,663 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

