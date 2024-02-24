Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Gap Down to $16.62

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.62, but opened at $15.95. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 406,303 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $334.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $142,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

