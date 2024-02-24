Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Peakstone Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.
Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.
Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKST. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,887,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile
Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.
Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.