Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Peakstone Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 85.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Peakstone Realty Trust to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.7%.

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust ( NYSE:PKST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.20). Peakstone Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 36.85% and a negative net margin of 216.52%. The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peakstone Realty Trust will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKST. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,887,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

