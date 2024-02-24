PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $68.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.56. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

In related news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $321,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,813.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,520,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,878,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,026,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,960,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 672,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 264,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

