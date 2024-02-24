Patrick K. Callahan Sells 29,675 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $191.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $111.41 and a 52 week high of $192.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.60 and a 200 day moving average of $156.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 12.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

