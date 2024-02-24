Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $73.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Parsons from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.22.

Shares of PSN stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. Parsons has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsons will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Parsons by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

