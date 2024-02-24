Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 65 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,531 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.05 on Friday, hitting $232.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,112,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,630. The firm has a market cap of $133.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

