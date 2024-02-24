Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 5,010 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,032,460,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,076,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,797,788 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $569,628,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.85. 7,736,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338,543. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $48.91. The company has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.