Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 1,469 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,469 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $686,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,501,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,629. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.68. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

