Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Purchases 3,594 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTWO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,841,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,980,000 after purchasing an additional 844,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,744,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 14,160.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 561,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 558,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 594,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,881,000 after buying an additional 377,465 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. 2,323,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.96. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $82.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4012 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.