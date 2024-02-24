Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $26,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $330.93. 1,148,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,749. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $221.56 and a 52 week high of $333.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

