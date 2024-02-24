Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,661,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,290 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,923,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,947,000 after purchasing an additional 175,601 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,751,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,214,000 after purchasing an additional 139,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,540,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 339,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,034. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.98 and a one year high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

