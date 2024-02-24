Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.31. 1,477,830 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

