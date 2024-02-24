Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 4,309 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.08% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of BATS:ITM traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,572 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

