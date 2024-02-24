Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 1,357 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,638,596.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.97. 78,841,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,040,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

