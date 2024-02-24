Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 2,110.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,797 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.18% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $417,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,148. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.77 and a 52-week high of $60.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $866.59 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

