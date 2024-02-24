Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Acquires 1,580 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 996.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 211,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,778,000 after buying an additional 192,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $510.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,343,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,726. The company’s 50-day moving average is $486.73 and its 200-day moving average is $458.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $512.63. The firm has a market cap of $394.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

