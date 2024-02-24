Paramount Global to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARAA opened at 20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is 18.07. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 27.23. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after purchasing an additional 160,058 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PARAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.