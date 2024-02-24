Paramount Global to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
Paramount Global has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.
NASDAQ PARAA opened at 20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is 18.07. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of 13.40 and a 1 year high of 27.23. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.71.
PARAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
