Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.