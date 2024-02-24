Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Paramount Global from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Paramount Global from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Paramount Global

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.21 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $5,682,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.