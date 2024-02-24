Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Paramount Global has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Paramount Global to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. Paramount Global has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PARA. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Redburn Atlantic cut Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARA. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $519,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Paramount Global by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $753,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

