Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DTE Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,435,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,918,219,000 after buying an additional 1,669,375 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 224.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,379,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,708,000 after buying an additional 1,647,053 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in DTE Energy by 89.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,722,000 after buying an additional 716,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in DTE Energy by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,425,000 after buying an additional 527,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,295 shares of company stock worth $1,653,383. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,948. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

