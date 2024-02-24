Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 310 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 78.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 314.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 274.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 36.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVERTEC stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $41.20. 135,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,419. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

EVERTEC Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

