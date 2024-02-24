Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.01. 5,809,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,456. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.89. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $104.91.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

