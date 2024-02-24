Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 103,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,057,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,768. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.90%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

