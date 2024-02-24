Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $749,000 Holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) by 105.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 874,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 557,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RECS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.87. 50,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.99. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

