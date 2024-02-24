Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,316,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,157,000 after buying an additional 772,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,851,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $47,400,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,379,000 after purchasing an additional 488,917 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEC traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $78.86. 1,458,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,469. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WEC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

