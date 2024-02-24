Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AES by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE AES remained flat at $16.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,890,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,419. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35.

AES Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -78.41%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

