Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.2% of Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.09. 3,941,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,010,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.12. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $178.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $314.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

