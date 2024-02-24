Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wright Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 211,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,590,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 56.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,482,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,543,000 after buying an additional 534,540 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,029. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $156.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

