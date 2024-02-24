Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,846,000 after purchasing an additional 64,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $633.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,189. The company has a 50 day moving average of $600.39 and a 200 day moving average of $544.97. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $634.30.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

