Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,694,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,698,000 after buying an additional 2,236,280 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 17,627.7% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,401,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,120,000 after buying an additional 1,393,296 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,720 shares of company stock worth $6,613,888. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,601. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $208.63.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

