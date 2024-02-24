Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.79. 1,795,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411,860. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

