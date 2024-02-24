Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $669.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. 3,112,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,202,417. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.70.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

