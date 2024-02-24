Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $380.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $313.59.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

