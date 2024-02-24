Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $345.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $282.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $100,060,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 23,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

