Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.99

Shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 624 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

