Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor Trading Up 2.9 %

OMI opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $11.79 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Owens & Minor

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,165.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens & Minor

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Owens & Minor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth about $715,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 74,572 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 627,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 383,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.