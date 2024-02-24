Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Cut to $163.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Owens Corning from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Owens Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Owens Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.43.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OC

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $147.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.05.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,417,214.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $100,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,342.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after buying an additional 155,155 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,272,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,801,000 after buying an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,082,000 after buying an additional 310,487 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 156.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,932,000 after buying an additional 906,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,481,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,668,000 after buying an additional 35,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.