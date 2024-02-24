OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance
OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.
OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.
Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media
OUTFRONT Media Company Profile
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
