OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. OUTFRONT Media has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $17.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -44.94%.

Institutional Trading of OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after purchasing an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,238,000 after purchasing an additional 453,574 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 50.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,300,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,631,000 after buying an additional 2,122,950 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after buying an additional 55,754 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

